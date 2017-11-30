Airtel users in Karnataka will now receive VoLTE services

India's largest telecom operator on Thursday said it has launched VoLTE (Voice over LTE) services in Karnataka, offering users the flexibility of high-quality voice calls and fast data sessions in parallel.



"Customers can call any mobile, landline network using There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits," the company said in a statement.



works over 4G but even in the case of unavailability of 4G network, these calls will automatically switch to the 3G/2G network to ensure that subscriber is connected at all times.



" will also enable customers to enjoy HD (High Definition) quality voice calls and high-speed data sessions in parallel," the statement added.

