Airtel users in Karnataka will now receive VoLTE services

Airtel VoLTE works over 4G but even in the case of unavailability of 4G network

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has launched VoLTE (Voice over LTE) services in Karnataka, offering users the flexibility of high-quality voice calls and fast data sessions in parallel.

"Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits," the company said in a statement.

Airtel VoLTE works over 4G but even in the case of unavailability of 4G network, these calls will automatically switch to the 3G/2G network to ensure that subscriber is connected at all times.

"Airtel VoLTE will also enable customers to enjoy HD (High Definition) quality voice calls and high-speed data sessions in parallel," the statement added.
First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 14:45 IST

