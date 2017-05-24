Airtel, Voda, Idea were intentionally denying PoI to Jio: Trai tells DoT

Months after recommending a penalty of Rs 3050 crore on incumbent operators Airtel, and for not providing enough interconnect points to resulting in call failures, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) have argued in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that its stand was justified. The had in February asked to clarify on what basis it had recommended the penalty.

Responding to the query, almost three months later, has said the three operators were “intentionally denying and delaying” the provision of points of interconnects (PoIs) to Jio, “only to restrict a new entrant thus violating the terms and conditions of licence and regulations of the Authority which also caused a lot of inconvenience to the consumers.”

had recommended a penalty of Rs 50 crore per circle for 21 service areas, except Jammu & Kashmir, for and Vodafone, where the point of interconnect (PoI) congestion exceeded the permissible limit of 0.5 per cent. For Cellular, the penalty has been suggested for 19 circles, except Himachal Pradesh, J&K and North East. The penalty for and works out to about Rs 1,050 crore each, while in case of Cellular it is about Rs 950 crore.

Reiterating its recommendations on penalty, said the incumbent telcos were willfully delaying the interconnect points as after its intervention Airtel, India and provided PoIs at much shorter notices (in some 7 instances within 2-3 days) implying that they were capable of providing such POIs without any delay. in its reconsideration had mentioned that the dispute was between operators on a host of points but said if the parties have any other disagreements, these must be resolved and quality of service parameters must not suffer at any point.

Reacting to Trai's latest opinion, said, “We disagree with the observations and believe that the penalty has been recommended on the basis of an incorrect assessment of the situation on ground. We request the to reject these recommendations and take into consideration the actions taken on ground by Bharti The fact is that we have provided POIs to at an unprecedented pace despite the provision of 90 days in the licence.”

said that it is mandated by law to ensure effective interconnection and quality of service to the consumers, and any non-compliance of terms and conditions of the licence warrants recommendations for the revocation of the licence. However, the regulator stopped short of recommending cancellation of incumbents’ licences, saying it may lead to “significant consumer inconvenience”.

The in February had asked to clarify on various points and on what basis it recommended the penalty.

Again taking a dig at DoT, said,”It is surprising that DoT, as the licensor, is not aware of the date of launch of commercial services by RJIL.” had said it was not clear from the letters of if it had launched services from June 21, 2016.

Trai, however, said as per its available information, the commercial launch of services took place on September 5, 2016.

said there is no provision in the license to deny/delay provisioning of PoIs during the test phase. "On the contrary, the testing cannot be completed unless sufficient PoIs are provided," it said on incumbents contesting testing by

The regulator also rejected the contention of incumbent telcos that the termination charge of 14 paisa per minute is below cost and therefore owing to asymmetry in traffic with would cause huge losses to them.

said if the traffic is symmetric, there is no need to prescribe termination charges. Also, the regulator said the present termination charge has been prescribed after a comprehensive consultation process.

"It fully recovers the cost incurred by the terminating service provider. Therefore, there is no question of loss to terminating service providers due to asymmetry in traffic with Jio," it said.

rejected DoT's contention that it should have waited before issuing show cause notices to the incumbents for failing to provide PoIs, saying "when the Quality of Service parameters were so bad and millions of consumers were suffering due to blatant and wilful violation of the licence conditions and Trai's Regulations" it could not have waited.