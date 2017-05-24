Airtel, Voda, Idea were intentionally denying PoI to Jio: Trai tells DoT

Months after recommending a penalty of Rs 3050 crore on incumbent operators Airtel, Vodafone
and Idea
for not providing enough interconnect points to Reliance Jio
resulting in call failures, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) have argued in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that its stand was justified. The DoT
had in February asked Trai
to clarify on what basis it had recommended the penalty.
Responding to the DoT
query, almost three months later, Trai
has said the three operators were “intentionally denying and delaying” the provision of points of interconnects (PoIs) to Jio, “only to restrict a new entrant thus violating the terms and conditions of licence and regulations of the Authority which also caused a lot of inconvenience to the consumers.”
Trai
had recommended a penalty of Rs 50 crore per circle for 21 service areas, except Jammu & Kashmir, for Airtel
and Vodafone, where the point of interconnect (PoI) congestion exceeded the permissible limit of 0.5 per cent. For Idea
Cellular, the penalty has been suggested for 19 circles, except Himachal Pradesh, J&K and North East. The penalty for Airtel
and Vodafone
works out to about Rs 1,050 crore each, while in case of Idea
Cellular it is about Rs 950 crore.
Reiterating its recommendations on penalty, Trai
said the incumbent telcos were willfully delaying the interconnect points as after its intervention Airtel, Vodafone
India and Idea
provided PoIs at much shorter notices (in some 7 instances within 2-3 days) implying that they were capable of providing such POIs without any delay. DoT
in its reconsideration had mentioned that the dispute was between operators on a host of points but Trai
said if the parties have any other disagreements, these must be resolved and quality of service parameters must not suffer at any point.
Reacting to Trai's latest opinion, Airtel
said, “We disagree with the observations and believe that the penalty has been recommended on the basis of an incorrect assessment of the situation on ground. We request the DoT
to reject these recommendations and take into consideration the actions taken on ground by Bharti Airtel.
The fact is that we have provided POIs to Jio
at an unprecedented pace despite the provision of 90 days in the licence.”
Trai
said that it is mandated by law to ensure effective interconnection and quality of service to the consumers, and any non-compliance of terms and conditions of the licence warrants recommendations for the revocation of the licence. However, the regulator stopped short of recommending cancellation of incumbents’ licences, saying it may lead to “significant consumer inconvenience”.
The DoT
in February had asked Trai
to clarify on various points and on what basis it recommended the penalty.
Again taking a dig at DoT, Trai
said,”It is surprising that DoT, as the licensor, is not aware of the date of launch of commercial services by RJIL.” DoT
had said it was not clear from the letters of Jio
if it had launched services from June 21, 2016.
Trai, however, said as per its available information, the commercial launch of Jio
services took place on September 5, 2016.
Trai
said there is no provision in the license to deny/delay provisioning of PoIs during the test phase. "On the contrary, the testing cannot be completed unless sufficient PoIs are provided," it said on incumbents contesting testing by Jio.
The regulator also rejected the contention of incumbent telcos that the termination charge of 14 paisa per minute is below cost and therefore owing to asymmetry in traffic with Jio
would cause huge losses to them.
Trai
said if the traffic is symmetric, there is no need to prescribe termination charges. Also, the regulator said the present termination charge has been prescribed after a comprehensive consultation process.
"It fully recovers the cost incurred by the terminating service provider. Therefore, there is no question of loss to terminating service providers due to asymmetry in traffic with Reliance
Jio," it said.
Trai
rejected DoT's contention that it should have waited before issuing show cause notices to the incumbents for failing to provide PoIs, saying "when the Quality of Service parameters were so bad and millions of consumers were suffering due to blatant and wilful violation of the licence conditions and Trai's Regulations" it could not have waited.