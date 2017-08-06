Airtel, Voda, Jio fall over each other to offer attractive 4G data plans

Amid growing competition among mobile service providers in the data space, Bharti has announced that it will be offering 1 GB of high-speed 4G data per day for 84 days, in addition to unlimited local and STD calls, at Rs 399. The offer is valid only for prepaid subscribers with 4G handsets and 4G SIM card. Also, the offer is not valid for special, commercial or enterprise purposes and cannot be clubbed with any other plan.

is also offering a prepaid recharge of Rs 244 that gives 1 GB data per day with unlimited calls on the network for 70 days.

Vodafone, meanwhile, has launched a special Rs 352 recharge pack under which it offers 1 GB of data per day and unlimited calls on the network for 84 days. The offer also clubs free roaming, unlimited SMS, discount coupon booklet and a messenger bag.

Reliance Jio, the new kid on the block that has disrupted the data segment and got older incumbents scurrying to retain their market control, has also announced some new plans and upgraded the old ones with newer validity. The data benefits that Jio is offering under its new Rs 399 plan are similar to those of Airtel’s 399 plan. Under the Jio Rs 399 plan, you get 1 GB of 4G data with unlimited VoLTE calls every day for 84 days. As part of the revised ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans, the company is now offering 1 GB of data per day along with unlimited calls and SMS valid for 56 day.