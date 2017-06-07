Ajay Singh has turned SpiceJet around but can it survive without him?

Experts says Singh needs to build a senior leadership capable of carrying the airline forward

On the day Ajay Singh took charge of SpiceJet, the situation was as grim as it could get. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had been told that the airline would stop operations from the very next day, December 17, 2014, and all employees had been asked to stop coming to work. The previous owners, the Marans, had no idea how to stop the airline from going the Kingfisher way. Lessors were hounding the airline for payments. The airline’s dues were mounting by the day and anyone who could find a job had left the carrier. That’s when Singh walked ...

