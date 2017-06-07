Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Features

Milking Heritage

Tractor companies may harvest a new record
Business Standard

Ajay Singh has turned SpiceJet around but can it survive without him?

Experts says Singh needs to build a senior leadership capable of carrying the airline forward

Anjuli Bhargava  |  New Delhi 

On the day Ajay Singh took charge of SpiceJet, the situation was as grim as it could get. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had been told that the airline would stop operations from the very next day, December 17, 2014, and all employees had been asked to stop coming to work.  The previous owners, the Marans, had no idea how to stop the airline from going the Kingfisher way. Lessors were hounding the airline for payments. The airline’s dues were mounting by the day and anyone who could find a job had left the carrier. That’s when Singh walked ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ajay Singh has turned SpiceJet around but can it survive without him?

Experts says Singh needs to build a senior leadership capable of carrying the airline forward

Experts says Singh needs to build a senior leadership capable of carrying the airline forward On the day Ajay Singh took charge of SpiceJet, the situation was as grim as it could get. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had been told that the airline would stop operations from the very next day, December 17, 2014, and all employees had been asked to stop coming to work.  The previous owners, the Marans, had no idea how to stop the airline from going the Kingfisher way. Lessors were hounding the airline for payments. The airline’s dues were mounting by the day and anyone who could find a job had left the carrier. That’s when Singh walked ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Ajay Singh has turned SpiceJet around but can it survive without him?

Experts says Singh needs to build a senior leadership capable of carrying the airline forward

On the day Ajay Singh took charge of SpiceJet, the situation was as grim as it could get. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had been told that the airline would stop operations from the very next day, December 17, 2014, and all employees had been asked to stop coming to work.  The previous owners, the Marans, had no idea how to stop the airline from going the Kingfisher way. Lessors were hounding the airline for payments. The airline’s dues were mounting by the day and anyone who could find a job had left the carrier. That’s when Singh walked ...

image
Business Standard
177 22