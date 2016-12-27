Akshay Kumar to endorse Tata Motors commercial vehicles

on Tuesday roped in Bollywood star as for its commercial vehicle (CV) business unit.

"Indian cinema's 'original Khiladi' will make his blockbuster entry in this new role at the launch of Tata Motors' latest offering in commercial vehicles, slated in January 2017," the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors' association with Kumar for commercial vehicles will be supported by a multi-media campaign, beginning in the first week of January 2017, it added.

Besides products and solutions, he will be actively involved in a host of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Tata Motors.

On the partnership with the star, Executive Director, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Ravindra Pisharody said: "Today, we are catering to an audience that defines the driven, ambitious, forward-moving, non-stop pulse of India and Akshay understands the pulse of this audience well."

He further said: "We are confident that Akshay's popularity will further help complement and articulate the future direction of the commercial vehicles brand."

Speaking on the association, said, "The Tata brand is one that most of us have grown up with and now to be associated with them is indeed an honour. No one understands Indian trucking better than the Tatas and there couldn't have been a better and more apt brand to promote.