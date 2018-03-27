Akzo Nobel to sell chemical arm to Carlyle, Singapore's GIC for $12 billion

-
ALSO READAkzo Nobel seeks shareholders' nod to sell chemical biz to group affiliate Akzo Nobel India exits specialty chemicals biz, sells it for Rs 3.2 bn Akzo Nobel issues second profit warning this year as Q3 earnings miss mark Akzo, Axalta in talks for $30-billion merger GIC acquires 33.34% stake in DLF rental arm for nearly Rs 9,000 crore
-
Akzo Nobel has agreed to sell its specialty chemicals business to US private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore’s GIC for €10.1 billion ($12.6 billion), including debt. The net proceeds of the deal are expected to amount to €7.5 billion, Akzo said, with the bulk going to shareholders. Akzo first announced plans to sell the business, which accounts for a third of its sales and profit, in April, as it looked to evade a takeover from rival PPG Industries. The company considered both a private sale and a separate stock listing for the chemicals division, ultimately concluding that a sale to Carlyle was in the best interest for all involved “including employees, shareholders and customers.” “Carlyle has significant experience in the chemicals industry and a proven track record when it comes to health, safety, innovation and sustainability”, Akzo Chief Executive Thierry Vanlancker said. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be concluded before the end of the year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU