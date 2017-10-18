Alarm bells over pill to cure pharma sector

Price cap and regulatory clampdown: These are the twin factors that kept the health care and pharmaceutical industry on its toes through the year. Even as companies and associations have been busy protesting against the changing rules, the government maintained it was putting the common man first. There’s more to come. The government plans to rationalise trade margins for many other medical devices, besides stents and knee implants. In a recent stakeholder consultation, domestic manufacturers were of the opinion that prices of devices could be halved. Another ...