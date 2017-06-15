Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Planning to buy Hyundai, Mahindra, Ford? Get discounts before GST rollout
Business Standard

Alcatel A3 10 tablet with 4G support, Android Nougat launched for Rs 9,999

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Alcatel A3 10 tablet

China-based smartphone manufacturer Alcatel on Thursday launched 'A3 10' tablet at Rs 9,999 in India. The device is available on home-grown e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The 4G/LTE enabled device is powered by 1.1 GHz quad-core processor alongside 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It runs on Android Nougat operating system.

"The new 'A3 10' is designed to provide our users with a complete immersive experience. The tablet comes with an array of features, that are unprecedented at this price and shall change the shape of this segment entirely," said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India, in a statement.

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera along with 4600mAh non-removable battery.

"The device provides up to seven-hours of battery time on a single charge," the company claimed in a statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Alcatel A3 10 tablet with 4G support, Android Nougat launched for Rs 9,999

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera

China-based smartphone manufacturer Alcatel on Thursday launched 'A3 10' tablet at Rs 9,999 in India. The device is available on home-grown e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The 4G/LTE enabled device is powered by 1.1 GHz quad-core processor alongside 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It runs on Android Nougat operating system.

"The new 'A3 10' is designed to provide our users with a complete immersive experience. The tablet comes with an array of features, that are unprecedented at this price and shall change the shape of this segment entirely," said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India, in a statement.

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera along with 4600mAh non-removable battery.

"The device provides up to seven-hours of battery time on a single charge," the company claimed in a statement.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Alcatel A3 10 tablet with 4G support, Android Nougat launched for Rs 9,999

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera

China-based smartphone manufacturer Alcatel on Thursday launched 'A3 10' tablet at Rs 9,999 in India. The device is available on home-grown e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The 4G/LTE enabled device is powered by 1.1 GHz quad-core processor alongside 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It runs on Android Nougat operating system.

"The new 'A3 10' is designed to provide our users with a complete immersive experience. The tablet comes with an array of features, that are unprecedented at this price and shall change the shape of this segment entirely," said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India, in a statement.

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera along with 4600mAh non-removable battery.

"The device provides up to seven-hours of battery time on a single charge," the company claimed in a statement.

image
Business Standard
177 22