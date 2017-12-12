Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for bladder drug

has received US health regulator's nod for a drug used to treat overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency.



"The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Darifenacin extended release tablets, 7.5mg and 15mg," said in a BSE filing today.



The approved product is equivalent to Enablex of Allergan Pharmaceuticals.According to IMS December 2016 data, Darifenacin extended release tablets had an estimated market size of $64 million.The company now has a total of 70 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.The stock was trading at Rs 529, up 2.16 per cent, on the BSE.