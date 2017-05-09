Alibaba and the 40 founders from India

If you happened to be in on a crisp spring morning in late March, you would have witnessed an unusual spectacle: two busloads of Indian founders arriving at HQ, posing for group selfies, and taking a guided tour of China’s biggest internet success.

The entourage consisted mainly of startups from the portfolio of Blume Ventures, one of India’s earliest and most active seed-stage funds. They were accompanied by both the co-founders and managing partners of Blume – Karthik Reddy and Sanjay Nath.

If not now, when?

Karthik and Sanjay founded Blume in 2010 after connecting as fellow Mumbai angels. They had a lot in common: graduating from premier engineering colleges IIT Roorkee and BITS Pilani, going to the US for MBAs at Wharton and UCLA, working for US multi-nationals like American Express and IBM.

It’s only recently, with the domestic market getting saturated and hyper-competitive, that the have looked over the Himalayas separating the giant neighbors that account for a third of the world’s population.

Question of trust

The main barrier is trust, due to a lack of connections and unfamiliarity with the market. Despite the potential, there are few proven successes in building a sustainable business in India’s consumer internet space.

Different from the US

The may understand Asian business models better, given a shared culture, especially in the price-to-value effect on consumers. They can take a different view from Valley investors, benchmarking Indian against similar ones in to gauge their potential.