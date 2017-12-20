Alibaba announces cloud services for Indian enterprises, SMEs

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of the Alibaba Group, announced on Wednesday that clients can start to sign up for services to be delivered in its new India data centre, which is set to open in January 2018 in Mumbai.

This new data centre will help meet the surging demand for cloud computing services among the fast-increasing number of Indian small and medium-size businesses in the region.

India is a key market in Alibaba Cloud's globalisation strategy, and the firm sees tremendous business opportunity given the rapid growth of the Indian economy and the nature of the enterprises looking to expand from the country.

Alibaba Cloud's vision to empower enterprises anywhere in the world to go global is now extended to Indian clients with a comprehensive suite of high-performance cloud products including largescale computing, storage resources, and Big Data processing capabilities.

Indian businesses of all sizes can now run their applications on Alibaba Cloud's powerful, reliable and secure cloud platform. Other data centre service offerings include elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery, networking, analytics and big data, containers, middleware, and security.

now has 33 availability zones across 16 economic centres globally, with coverage extending across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, India and the US (East and West Coast).

"Our new Mumbai data centre will enable us to work closely with more Indian enterprises. These local enterprises are innovative and operating in growth sectors, and we look forward to empowering them through our cloud computing and data technologies. As we build out the network globally, India is another important piece that is now firmly in place. This continues our commitment to India, helping it to develop trade opportunities with other markets in the region and beyond," said Simon Hu, Senior Vice President of and President of

will establish a local team of dedicated professional consultants to provide service planning, implementation and after-sales support, helping customers of all sizes as they move to the cloud and enabling them to realise their full growth potential.

Further, has partnered with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications that enables direct access to Express Connect via GCX's CLOUD X Fusion service.

As announced previously, has also partnered with Tata Communications to provide direct access to Express Connect via Tata Communications' IZOTM Private Connect service.