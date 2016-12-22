Alibaba back on US 'notorious markets' blacklist for selling pirated goods

USTR took Alibaba off the blacklist in 2012, but was reinstated

USTR took Alibaba off the blacklist in 2012, but several US trade groups successfully sought to get it reinstated

Chinese e-commerce giant Group is back on the US government's annual list of "notorious markets" that sell pirated goods.



The Office of the US Trade Representative said yesterday that Alibaba's on-line marketplace Taobao sells "high levels" of counterfeit goods and is slow to respond when companies complain about the knockoffs.



USTR took off the blacklist in 2012, but several US trade groups successfully sought to get it reinstated.



"There are a lot of victims here," including US companies that lose sales to fakes and consumers who wind up with shoddy goods, said Stephen Lamar, executive vice president at the American Apparel & Footwear Association, which wanted back on the list.



Group President Michael Evans said the company is "disappointed." polices the market more effectively than it did four years ago, he said.



Evans questioned whether the USTR decision was "based on actual facts or was influenced by the current political climate." During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump blasted China for stealing intellectual property.



In 2014, sold $25 billion worth of stock on the New York Stock Exchange in the biggest initial public offering on record. Winding up on the notorious markets listing again is another blow to its reputation.



In 2015, Chinese regulators issued an unusual, scathing report that accused of failing to do enough to prevent the sale of fakes on its websites.

AP/PTI