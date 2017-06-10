Alibaba Cloud to open data centres in India, Indonesia

Alibaba Cloud will increase its total number of data centre locations to 17

Alibaba Cloud, the computing arm of Alibaba Group, on Saturday, announced that it plans to establish two new data centres in in and Jakarta in Indonesia during the current financial year.



Together with the recently announced data centre in Malaysia, will significantly increase its computing resources in Asia, allowing greater support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the region with powerful, scalable, cost-effective and secure capabilities, it said in a statement here.



"Establishing data centres in and Indonesia will further strengthen our position in the region and across the globe," Simon Hu, senior vice president of Alibaba Group and President of said.



With the three new data centres planned, will increase its total number of data centre locations to 17, covering mainland China, Australia, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.



The new Asian data centres will offer a full suite of services, providing the flexibility for enterprises and organisations to build their entire IT infrastructure for business on or run mission-critical and core applications on it.



will be the first leading global computing company to establish an international data centre in Indonesia, significantly enhancing the local IT infrastructure on the back of Alibaba Cloud's global data centre network.



Servicing thousands of customers from India, has partnered with Global Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications to directly access Express Connect via GCX's X-Fusion.

Press Trust of India