Inc's holding company, Group on Friday reported a 271 per cent jump (year-on-year) in its Digital Media and Entertainment revenue for the financial year ended March 31.

The information was released as part of Group Holding Limited's financial results for the full year and quarter ended March 31, 2017. The unit's revenue for Q4 stands at $571 million, recording a 234 per cent increase year-over-year.

Mobile internet services revenue from businesses, including mobile search and news feeds, as well as apps and game publishing across China as well as key global markets like India and Indonesia are key contributors to the revenue rise.

Reiterating its growing focus on globalisation, Digital Media and Entertainment Group, in a significant move, elevated Jack Huang, President of Overseas Business, Mobile Business Group to President of Mobile Business Group.

Jack will report to the President Office of the Digital Media & Entertainment Group. During his term, Jack as the head of UCWeb's International Business Department led UC Browser, the flagship product of UCWeb, to become one of the world's top three mobile browsers with over 420 million global monthly active users (MAUs).

He has also helped the company to successfully gain over 100 million MAUs for its strategic product UC News only nine months after its launch in key global markets. Under Jack's leadership, the company has been working to bring the global mobile internet to an era of "GUF" (Google, and Facebook).

"Globalisation, Digitisation and Content are the three key strategic focus and growth drivers for Digital Media and Entertainment Group in the future. UCWeb, as one of the earliest and most successful unit in Group's global businesses is playing an increasingly significant role in the global blueprint of the entire group," said Partner of Group and Chairman and CEO of Digital Media and Entertainment Group, Yongfu Yu.

"The recent restructuring in leadership team is a step forward for the group to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for us in strategic markets such as India, Indonesia and Russia. I am confident that Jack is well-appointed to help the Group achieve many more significant milestones in our global success story," added Yongfu Yu.

" is experiencing rapid growth in its international user base and is taking giant leaps in digital transformation and high-quality digital content consumption in not just in China but also prominent markets like India, Indonesia and Russia. Users today are embracing diverse forms of digital content and is at the forefront, delivering curated and customised digital content," said President Mobile Business Group,

is investing two billion rupees for driving content distribution in India and Indonesia over the next two years. The investment falls under Digital Media and Entertainment Group's earlier announced investment of 50 billion yuan ($7.2 billion) in content over the next three years. is now targeting more diversified and localised content on its platform to make the local content ecosystem stronger. The company is also leading the user-generated content ecosystem through the We-Media Program.

Holdings' newly-formed digital media arm, Digital Media and Entertainment, is a total consolidation of Alibaba's media businesses, including video website Youku Tudou, and Pictures Group as well as the company's sports, games, literature, music, and the digital entertainment divisions.