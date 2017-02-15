Company
All 3 plants BS-IV compliant from January: Bajaj Auto

With effect from January 2017, all products from its three plants are BS-IV compliant

Reuters 

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto at the unveiling of V, the newly launched brand of bikes
Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced it is ready to comply with Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority’s direction of neither selling nor registering any pre–BS-IV vehicle from April 1. All its two and three-wheelers manufactured from January 2017 meet the stringent Bharat Stage (BS)-IV norms, it said. 

It is probably the first automaker to completely meet BS-IV norms well before the deadline of April 1. The Central Pollution Control Board had earlier confirmed that BS-III compliant vehicles could not be sold or registered anywhere in the country from April 1. However, some automobile companies have requested this deadline be extended. 

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto said, “As a responsible corporate, Bajaj Auto has complied with this directive and had already commenced manufacturing of BS-IV compliant vehicles from October 2016. Moreover, with effect from January 2017, all products from our three plants are BS-IV compliant. We have, thus, ensured all vehicles presented for registration from April 1 onwards are BS-IV compliant. This has been possible because of meticulous planning for dealer stocks and switching over to production of BS-IV compliant vehicles well in advance.” 

