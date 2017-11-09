All eyes on RCom's tower & fibre optic businesses

Leading telcos, tower infrastructure companies and private equity (PE) funds have shown interest in picking up the entire mobile tower and the fibre optic assets of Reliance Communications (RCom) that are up for sale. These include Bharti Infratel, American Tower Corporation, Tilman Global Holdings, Sistema and Brookfield apart from PE funds TPG, Carlyle, Squared Capital and Gateway Partners. Bharti Infratel and Sistema declined to comment on the issue, queries sent to ATC, Tillman and Squared Capital did not elicit any response. Both Carlyle and TPG declined to comment and ...