All is well under the leadership of Nilekani at Infosys: Narayana Murthy

co-founder N R said stability is restored at the helm of and “all is well” under the chairmanship of

Nilekani took charge as the non-executive chairman of India’s second largest after its first non-founder CEO quit in August citing “continuous distractions”.

Murthy, who last month raised his concerns saying that “we will no longer know the truth” about the investigations carried out over allegations pertaining to Panaya acquisition, on Wednesday said: “Absolutely all is well.”

He was at the campus in Bengaluru to announce the winners of Science Foundation awards along with Nilekani and other founders.

Murthy recalled that he told investors recently “we all can sleep well”. He added “there were complexities” and Nilekani’s strength is to make complex things simple.

On the search for next chief executive officer, Murthy said: “Nandan himself has been a CEO and he knows what he requires and there is no need for advice.”