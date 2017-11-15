JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Google Home gets a makeover: From sound settings to search, all that is new
Business Standard

All is well under the leadership of Nilekani at Infosys: Narayana Murthy

Nandan Nilekani took charge as non-executive chairman at board of Infosys after its first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka quit in August citing 'continuous distractions'

Ayan Pramanik  |  Bengaluru 

Narayana Murthy
Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said stability is restored at the helm of Infosys and “all is well” under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani. 

Nilekani took charge as the non-executive chairman of India’s second largest IT services after its first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka quit in August citing “continuous distractions”. 

Murthy, who last month raised his concerns saying that “we will no longer know the truth” about the investigations carried out over allegations pertaining to Panaya acquisition, on Wednesday said: “Absolutely all is well.”

He was at the Infosys campus in Bengaluru to announce the winners of Infosys Science Foundation awards along with Nilekani and other founders. 

Murthy recalled that he told investors recently “we all can sleep well”. He added “there were complexities” and Nilekani’s strength is to make complex things simple. 

On the search for next chief executive officer, Murthy said: “Nandan himself has been a CEO and he knows what he requires and there is no need for advice.”
First Published: Wed, November 15 2017. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements