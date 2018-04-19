JUST IN
All-new 2018 BMWX3 goes on sale in India, prices start at Rs 4.99 mn

The petrol variant will be launched later in 2018, BMW India officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BMW X3
President of BMW Group India Vikram Pawah and Dealer Principal, Gaurav Bhatia at the launch of the all-new BMW X3 series in Gurugram on Thursday | Photo: PTI

German luxury car maker BMW today launched the new version of its SUV X3 priced at Rs 4.99 million and Rs 5.67 million (ex-showroom).

The new BMW X3 is available in two diesel variants with the Expedition variant priced at Rs 4. 99 million and Luxury Line tagged at Rs 5.67 million, BMW India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the all-new X3 is practical both on and off road and is fully equipped for the most diverse driving demands.

The vehicle is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/ hr in 8 seconds. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the statement added.

It is equipped with safety features and technologies such as six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others.

The model is assembled at the company's Chennai plant. "The petrol variant will be launched later in 2018," BMW India said.
