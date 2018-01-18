All-new wider version of Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched at Auto Expo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti (MSI) will launch the all-new version of its popular hatchback at the upcoming



The bookings for the new Swift, based on Suzuki's 5th generation HEARTECT platform, have been opened.



The model will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol variant will have a 1.2 litre engine, the diesel option is powered by a 1.3 litre engine, the company said.



The new version is wider and has longer wheel base with more cabin space, headroom and luggage space than the current



The company said the all-new is 40 mm wider with 20 mm longer wheel base.



The luggage space has been increased by 58 litres, around 28 per cent more than the second generation and around 24 mm more headroom, it added.



MSI Senior (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said: "The all-new with its distinctive design, advanced technology, uplifting performance and enduring experience will bring disruption in the premium hatchback segment."



In its newest avatar, the undergoes a bold transformation to meet the aspiration of young and ever changing customer, he added.



"We are delighted to open bookings for the all-new and look forward to a grand launch at the 2018," Kalsi said.



The is among the most successful models of Maruti and it continues to feature among the top five best selling cars in for over a decade.



Since its launch in May 2005, the has sold 17.8 lakh units.