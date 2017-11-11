Allahabad Bank picks 20 more firms for referring to NCLT

Kolkata-based has identified close to 20 accounts, with a total exposure of around Rs 908 crore, for referring to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

About 14 other accounts, in which is among other lenders, have also been identified, an official of said. The bank’s exposure in these 14 accounts is about Rs 1,652 crore.

In the Reserve of India’s first list of 12 that were identified for referring to NCLT, had an exposure in 10 companies, amounting to Rs 4,429 crore.

The had lent to nine of the 12 firms, and was an investor in one of the accounts. In the second list of 29 issued by the RBI, had an exposure in 13 accounts, amounting to Rs 4,049 crore.