Almost 4,000 new car sales service outlets expected to be set up by 2020

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s biggest carmaker, was looking to appoint a fifth dealership in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It spent a few months last year trying to find a ‘suitable’ investor, but could not find one. With the rising cost of land and capital, no investor with an automobile background came forward to invest.

The search is still on. “There is no such challenge of finding the partners for Maruti Suzuki. This (Lucknow) may be a one-off,” said a company spokesperson, in response to queries. This may be a one-off ...