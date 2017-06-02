Almost impossible to prove superiority of stents: MNCs

Multinational stent makers who have been asked by the Pricing Authority (NPPA) to prove superiority of their ‘next generation’ over older devices have said a superiority study is impossible. One of the arguing this is Boston Scientific, which had asked the to provide differential pricing for its and Promus Premier stent systems.

“A superiority study will need at least a sample size of 15,000 patients and a follow-up period of five years,” a senior official from said.

Probir Das, India head of Terumo, a Japanese device maker, said that by the time a company can prove superiority of one stent over another, the technology will become redundant.

Multinational device makers agree that the difference between is marginal. Studies have also noted that non-inferiority does not necessarily mean superiority. A study by TCTMD, an online resource platform on cardiovascular issues, conducted on fully dissolvable has stressed this point.

The study reads, “Absorb did not prove superior to standard of care. There were no differences in any components of one-year Target Lesion Failure or cardiac death between the stents, nor were there any differences in device thrombosis in terms of early or late, or definite or probable.”

The India head of a multinational stent manufacturing company said, “If the new stent is only slightly better than the older stent, the price should only be marginally high. But it must be priced higher than a stent of the previous generation.”

(MTAI) has been critical of the (NLEM) committee that brought under the list of essential medicines. states that the committee has not considered many important parameters to measure efficacy of

Apart from Boston Scientific, Abbott wanted to withdraw its novel product Absorb fully dissolvable stent and applied to the The rejected Boston Scientific’s and Abbott’s requests for withdrawal. The pricing regulator asked the to prove superiority of these if they wished for a better price.