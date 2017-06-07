Alstom India to tap markets in central and southeast Asia

Currently, Alstom is executing metro-railway projects in cities including Chennai, Kochi and Lucknow

Transport India Limited, which has a significant local presence, plans to tap Central and Southeast Asian markets and ship half of its exports in 8-10 years from its manufacturing units across India.



Bharat Salhotra, managing director, said the company wants to harness its India footprint for not just meeting domestic demand but also catering to Central and Southeast Asian countries and the firm wants to continue to boost its existing capacities in India.



Bengaluru-based Transport India manufactures and markets sub-systems, signalling and telecommunication systems, and rail power supply and rail traction systems, and others.



The company expects to meet the export target through its facilities and their gradual expansion, Salhotra said. He did not divulge any investment details on the matter.



Meanwhile, Mumbai is planning to invest Rs 80,000 crore in launching a high-speed urban rail network.



According to media reports, Indian units of Bombardier Inc, SA, and are keen to grab a piece of this pie.



Currently, Alstom, which employs close to 3,000 people, is executing metro-railway projects in cities including Chennai, Kochi and Lucknow, supplying rolling stock manufactured at Sri City.



The company is also executing signalling and power supply systems for the 343-km section on the World Bank-funded



Construction of Alstom's new electric locomotive factory for manufacturing and supply of 800 units of high horse power locomotives is underway in Madhepura district in Bihar and the first roll-out of the product is expected in early 2018.





