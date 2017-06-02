Alternative structure will take 15-20 months: Amitabh Chaudhry

The MD and CEO of HDFC Life reveals that he is in a wait-and-watch mode

With the HDFC Life-Max Life merger stuck with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for over nine months, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life, is in a wait-and-watch mode. He tells Subrata Panda and Joydeep Ghosh that while alternative structures are being discussed, a decision will only be taken in the next 45-60 days. Edited excerpts: What is the current status of the merger with Max Life? We had gone to the Irdai with a structure, which was initially rejected by the regulator, and referred to the ...

Subrata Panda & Joydeep Ghosh