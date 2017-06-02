Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

Almost impossible to prove superiority of stents: MNCs
Business Standard

Alternative structure will take 15-20 months: Amitabh Chaudhry

The MD and CEO of HDFC Life reveals that he is in a wait-and-watch mode

Subrata Panda & Joydeep Ghosh 

With the HDFC Life-Max Life merger stuck with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for over nine months, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life, is in a wait-and-watch mode. He tells Subrata Panda and Joydeep Ghosh that while alternative structures are being discussed, a decision will only be taken in the next 45-60 days. Edited excerpts: What is the current status of the merger with Max Life?  We had gone to the Irdai with a structure, which was initially rejected by the regulator, and referred to the ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Alternative structure will take 15-20 months: Amitabh Chaudhry

The MD and CEO of HDFC Life reveals that he is in a wait-and-watch mode

The MD and CEO of HDFC Life reveals that he is in a wait-and-watch mode With the HDFC Life-Max Life merger stuck with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for over nine months, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life, is in a wait-and-watch mode. He tells Subrata Panda and Joydeep Ghosh that while alternative structures are being discussed, a decision will only be taken in the next 45-60 days. Edited excerpts: What is the current status of the merger with Max Life?  We had gone to the Irdai with a structure, which was initially rejected by the regulator, and referred to the ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Alternative structure will take 15-20 months: Amitabh Chaudhry

The MD and CEO of HDFC Life reveals that he is in a wait-and-watch mode

With the HDFC Life-Max Life merger stuck with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for over nine months, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life, is in a wait-and-watch mode. He tells Subrata Panda and Joydeep Ghosh that while alternative structures are being discussed, a decision will only be taken in the next 45-60 days. Edited excerpts: What is the current status of the merger with Max Life?  We had gone to the Irdai with a structure, which was initially rejected by the regulator, and referred to the ...

image
Business Standard
177 22