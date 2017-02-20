Alumina to lead the show for Nalco

has gained from the improvement in base metal prices, with its stock price increasing more than two fold in the past one year. The company remains one of the lowest-cost producers of alumina in the world, though its segment lags behind it peers. The cost of production in the wake of higher power and fuel costs continues to be the differentiator. Nevertheless, overall profitability continues to improve significantly as realisations and alumina segment volumes rise. The company saw its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than double to Rs 285 crore, up by 109 per cent on year-on-year(y-o-y) basis, in the December 2016 quarter. The margins at 14.3 per cent too were the highest in past five quarters.



The quarter saw alumina prices at $269 a tonne, marginally higher than $263 a tonne in the year-ago quarter. The benefit of alumina price increase is likely to flow with a lag as spot prices are at $340 a tonne. However, production continued to grow, up 27 per cent sequentially and nine per cent year-on-year, to its best ever at 5,66,000 tonnes. Sales volumes grew nine per cent y-o-y too and seven per cent sequentially. The quarter saw lower exports as realisations are still to improve, and overall performance came lower than expectations, leading to some disappointment for analysts. Nevertheless, analysts remain positive on the segment's prospects, which has seen lower cost of production, down 10 per cent sequentially to $100 a tonne, due to operating leverage.

The segment's performance continues to disappoint, even as prices are up from $1,495 a tonne in the year-ago quarter, averaging $1,710 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME). The segment's operating profits at the EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) level at Rs 11.46 crore also did not impress much.

saw sales of Rs 1,988 crore growing 21.6 per cent y-o-y. Other income at Rs 759 crore declined significantly from Rs 1,240 crore in the year-ago quarter as the company used cash for recent buyback of shares. Also, there was an exceptional charge of Rs 37 crore for entry tax on imports. But sill, the net profit at Rs 144 crore grew 40 per cent sequentially and 71 per cent year-on-year led by alumina segment.

Led by alumina segment, analysts expect to continue seeing good earnings growth. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities expect metal production to increase from 3,72,000 tonnes in FY16 to 4,48,000 tonnes by FY18 on improved domestic coal supply as also higher LME assumption for They have raised target price to Rs 83 for the stock that trades at Rs 64 levels.