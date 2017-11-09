Amara Raja Batteries Q2 profit down 6.6% at Rs 127 cr

has reported a 6.6% dip in net profit at Rs 127.22 crore for the quarter ended on September 2017 as compared with Rs 136.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.



The revenues declined by 5.27% to Rs 1,439.73 crore as compared with Rs 1,519.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Jayadev Galla vice-chairman and managing director of Amara Raja, said, "The automotive and industrial businesses have been built on strong foundations and are capable to respond to the challenges presented by commodity price pressure and capitalise on opportunities presented by the dynamic changes in the marketplace. We are excited about the new opportunities in EV and energy storage application and investments in the newer technologies are on the anvil to address the emerging and future trends."