Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit falls 18% at Rs 112 cr due to expenses

on Sunday posted a 17.90 per cent fall in at Rs 112.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a of Rs 136.82 crore during the same period a year ago.

It's total income from operations, however, rose by 9.67 per cent to Rs 1,502 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,369.54 crore in the year-ago period, said in a filing.

The expenses were up 14.46 per cent at Rs 1,344.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,175.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Amara Raja offers a wide range of products such as batteries, power solutions and electronics, among others.