Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit rises 20% at Rs 1.34 billion

on Saturday reported a 19.70 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 134.45 crore for the quarter ended December 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.32 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 15.70 billion.

It was Rs 15.13 billion in the year-ago period. "The robust growth numbers reported from auto sectors augur well for the company and we have been able to strengthen our position in both OE and replacement market segment," CEO S Vijayanand said. The company said the automotive battery business clocked healthy volume growth across the OE and after market segment. The industrial battery business recorded significant growth in segment and volumes in telecom segment have seen a jump over previous quarter even as overall demand in telecom continues to be subdued, it added.