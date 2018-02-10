JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Coal India Q3 net profit up 4% at Rs 30.04 bn, total income at Rs 224.8 bn
Business Standard

Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit rises 20% at Rs 1.34 billion

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 15.70 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amara Raja, Amara Raja Batteries Limited

Amara Raja Batteries on Saturday reported a 19.70 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 134.45 crore for the quarter ended December 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.32 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 15.70 billion.

It was Rs 15.13 billion in the year-ago period. "The robust growth numbers reported from auto sectors augur well for the company and we have been able to strengthen our position in both OE and replacement market segment," Amara Raja Batteries CEO S Vijayanand said. The company said the automotive battery business clocked healthy volume growth across the OE and after market segment. The industrial battery business recorded significant growth in UPS segment and volumes in telecom segment have seen a jump over previous quarter even as overall demand in telecom continues to be subdued, it added.

First Published: Sat, February 10 2018. 22:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements