Amara Raja plans to double revenue in 3 years, overtake Exide

For nearly a decade now, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) has been chipping away at the near unassailable lead that market leader Exide has had in the Indian battery market.

But in the last five years the company has begun to close the gap. The $5-billion Indian battery market is a duopoly, with Exide and ARBL controlling around 90 per cent of the organised market. Most of the demand for batteries comes from the telecom and the automotive sector, with ARBL’s market share at about 35 per cent and Exide’s at 40 per cent. Over the next three years, however, ARBL ...