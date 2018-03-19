Amazon adds six more fulfilment centers for large appliances in India

announced on Monday that it has invested in six more specialised fulfilment centers (FCs) in Coimbatore, Pune, Lucknow, Gurgaon, and and 25 additional delivery stations exclusively for the fulfilment of large appliances and furniture.

With this additional fulfilment capacity, the company will be able to extend its geographical coverage of orders for large electronic appliances and furniture to 400 cities from 150 cities last year. Along with 15 specialised fulfilment centers Amazon's large appliance and furniture division will have over 60 delivery stations to serve the customers in these cities.

According to Akhil Saxena, vice president, India customer fulfilment, Amazon India's total fulfilment capacity at the large appliances division has more than doubled from 600,000 square feet to 1.35 million square feet.

"The sale of large appliances like washing machines, TVs, fridges and ACs has increased three times over the last year and it has been one of the fastest growing divisions of Amazon's online sales business," category leader-Appliances at Amazon India, Suchit Subhas said.