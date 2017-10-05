Amazon adds to India muscle by strengthening arms

In rapid expansion mode to capture the frontier, Amazon India is systematically adding manpower, technological and financial muscle to all its arms in India. Following the same path it tread in the US, the company has been over the last two years testing and adding almost every vertical it has globally to the Indian market. Amazon IT Services (India) Pvt Ltd, the oldest arm of the global e-commerce player in India, is looking to raise fresh funds to expand its operations in the country as it looks at technology as an enabler to grow its business and increase efficiency ...