Amazon adds to India muscle by strengthening arms

In rapid expansion mode to capture the frontier, Amazon India is systematically adding manpower, technological and financial muscle to all its arms in India. Following the same path it tread in the US, the company has been over the last two years testing and adding almost every vertical it has globally to the Indian market. Amazon IT Services (India) Pvt Ltd, the oldest arm of the global e-commerce player in India, is looking to raise fresh funds to expand its operations in the country as it looks at technology as an enabler to grow its business and increase efficiency ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?