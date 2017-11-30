JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Cisco's John Chambers buys stake in Indian speech analytics firm Uniphore
Business Standard

Amazon Apple Fest: Best offers on limited-stock iPhone X from 2 PM today

Amazon is also currently running Apple Fest in which the e-commerce portal is offering Rs 2,000 instant discount on iPhones to HDFC Bank card holders

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Amazon

Leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon India is hosting the sale of Apple’s anniversary-edition iPhone X on November 30 at 2 PM. The all screen smartphone from the stable of US-based technology giant Apple would be available in a limited number only.

Amazon is also currently running the Apple Fest in which it is offering Rs 2,000 instant discount to HDFC Bank card holders on iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Apart from the instant discount, the online shopping portal is also offering discounts and exchange offers on the smartphones mentioned above.

Here are the deals on iPhones under the Amazon Apple Fest:


The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus base variants with 64 GB internal storage are currently retailing at Rs 59,350 and Rs 69,685, respectively. The original retail price of the phones are Rs 73,000 for iPhone 8 Plus and Rs 64,000 for iPhone 8. There is an exchange offer applicable on both the smartphones. Under the exchange offer, user can get up to Rs 9,601 off on purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by exchanging old phone.


The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus base variants with 32 GB internal storage are currently retailing at Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. The original retail price of the phones are Rs 49,000 for iPhone 7 and Rs 59,000 for iPhone 7 Plus. There is an exchange offer applicable on both the smartphones. Under the exchange offer, user can get up to Rs 9,601 off on purchase of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus by exchanging old phone.

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 base variants with 32 GB internal storage are currently retailing at Rs 36,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. The original retail price of the phones are Rs 40,000 for iPhone 6S and Rs 29,500 for iPhone 6. There is an exchange offer applicable on both the smartphones. Under the exchange offer, user can get up to Rs 9,601 off on purchase of iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 by exchanging old phone.

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE base variant with 32 GB internal storage is currently retailing at Rs 19,999. The original retail price of the phone is Rs 26,000. There is an exchange offer applicable under which the user can get up to Rs 9,601 off on purchase of iPhone SE exchanging old phone.
First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 12:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements