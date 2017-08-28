Amazon Apple Fest offers Rs 1,500 cashback, discounts & more across range

India is currently running a two day ‘Apple Fest’ under which the e-commerce giant is offering discounts, offers and no cost EMI on iPhones, watches, iPads and iMacs. The fest started today and is valid till August 29.

As a part of fest, the e-commerce portal is offering Rs 1,500 cashback to American Express cardholders. Eligible customers can avail the cashback in the form of Pay balance on purchase of Apple products during Apple Fest

In the Apple Fest, the iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE are offered at a discounted price. The iPhone 7 with 32GB internal storage, which has a retail price of Rs 56,200, is on sale at a discount of Rs 11,201 for Rs 44,999. Also, under the exchange offer, you can get a maximum of Rs 14,920 off on Apple iPhone 7 in exchange of your old device.

The iPhone 6 with 32GB storage, which has a retail price of 29,500, is on sale at a discount of Rs 3,501 for Rs 25,999. Under the exchange offer, you can get a maximum of Rs 14,920 off on Apple iPhone 6 in exchange of your old device.

The iPhone SE with 32GB storage, which has a retail price of 26,000, is on sale at a discount of Rs 7,001 for Rs 25,999. Under the exchange offer, you can get a maximum of Rs 14,920 off on Apple iPhone SE in exchange of your old device.

In the Apple Fest, the e-commerce portal is offering up to Rs 3,000 off on Apple smartwatches, no cost EMI on iPads and exchange offers along with no cost EMI on iMacs.