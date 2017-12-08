Amazon cloud gets nod to service govt customers

Web Services (AWS), the cloud service unit of Amazon, has received a clearance from the that will allow it to pitch to both to state and central government organisations for hosting their applications on its platform.

became the first global (CSP) to be compliant with specifications laid down by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for quality, security and availability.

“We are excited to deepen our engagement with central, state, and local governments, and public sector bodies in India to offer them the broadest suite of cloud services, and a transformational approach to accelerate the deployment of digital services in the country,” said Peter Moore, regional managing director, Web Services, public sector - Asia Pacific, based in the Singapore office.

Besides AWS, other empanelled CSPs include state-owned telecom player BSNL, Bengaluru-based CTRLS, Japanese NTT-owned Net Magic, Sify and Mumbai-based Web Werks.