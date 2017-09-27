Amazon everywhere

When Amazon announced its association with Shoppers Stop last week, many believed that it was doing in India what it has done globally: having established its dominion online, disrupting the offline retail market. Far from it says Amazon India, the Indian e-commerce market is still a drop in the ocean and there is a long way to go before it can turn its attention away to the glass and chrome corridors of offline retail. The alliance is an attempt to build an experience around Brand Amazon through experience centres in the real world and let consumers know that what they see is what they ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?