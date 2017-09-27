Amazon everywhere

When Amazon announced its association with Shoppers Stop last week, many believed that it was doing in India what it has done globally: having established its dominion online, disrupting the offline retail market. Far from it says Amazon India, the Indian e-commerce market is still a drop in the ocean and there is a long way to go before it can turn its attention away to the glass and chrome corridors of offline retail. The alliance is an attempt to build an experience around Brand Amazon through experience centres in the real world and let consumers know that what they see is what they ...