Amazon expands 'Local Finds' to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai

-
ALSO READLaptops cheaper than smartphones: Best deals under Amazon India's 'Back to Class' sale Amazon infuses Rs 341 crore into India wholesale business Amazon's Great Indian Sale: Here are the best deals and Day-2 offers Visitors barred from carrying laptops, tablets at American centres Amazon Great Indian Sale: Guide to the best deals & how to avail the offers
-
US-based online retailer Amazon has expanded its 'Local Finds' -- a service that helps customers sell used and new products -- to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.
The service was piloted in Bengaluru earlier this year, Amazon.in said in a statement.
Through Local Finds, customers can buy and sell across multiple categories including books, video games, music, movies, mobiles, tablets, laptops, accessories, fashion and home decor.
"Delivery and payments are facilitated by Amazon such that customers need not spend their time and money in meeting strangers or answering calls and texts," it added.
Over the last few months, over 30,000 customers have used this service, the statement said.
"Existing solutions available to such sellers and buyers had gaps - people needed to commute in traffic and meet strangers, this lead to privacy and safety concerns along with precious time and money lost," Amazon India Director - New Initiatives Mahendra Nerurkar said.
He added that with Local Finds, the aim is to seamlessly connect sellers and buyers, help them quickly list and discover products and transact hassle free with delivery, payments and customer service facilitated by Amazon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU