Amazon expands product offering from 11 mn to 24 mn for Prime subscribers

India is going to increase the number of listed products from 11 million to 25 million for its Prime service subscribers, according to a report in LiveMint. “One of our central tenets in Prime is that we increase the value of the programme to the membership. One central way to do that is to continue to invest in existing benefits like selection and video. So, this expansion in selection is in line with our belief that every day customers should have more selection to enjoy. We also add value by introducing new benefits so there’s more to come there as well,” Jamil Ghani, vice-president, Prime International, told LiveMint.

Prime is a premium-based service in which the company offers exclusive deals on products, early sale access, quicker product delivery, along with free access to video content via Prime Videos.

initially offered its Prime services at 50 per cent discount, for Rs 499 for year. In November last year, the company had changed the yearly subscription amount to Rs 999.

“With increased selection, we feel that Prime is worth that (price). The benefits we are providing have reached a significant value and customers have had enough time to try that programme out so now we can go to our (original) price.” said Akshay Sahi, head of Prime in India to LiveMint.