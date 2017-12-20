Amazon fashion business doubles in a year

Amazon
claims that its online fashion
sales have grown between 80 and 100 per cent over the past one year, as one in three visitors on its platform is now looking to buy apparel and accessories.
According to the US-based retailer, Amazon
has grown into the single-largest fashion
retailer in the country, a claim which is contested by rival Flipkart that says it along with subsidiaries Myntra
and Jabong controls 70 per cent of India’s online fashion
market.
With over 15,000 brands available on its platform, Amazon
says its stellar growth was possible because of a 50 per cent increase in selection of products. It says the category is also the largest in terms of bringing new users, especially from tier-II and tier-III cities.
“Everything we are doing in terms of selection, price and value is beginning to get across to the customers. We still think it’s Day One of the online fashion
journey in India
and penetration is still very low,” said Arun Sirdeshmukh, head of Amazon
Fashion, India.
“From this point forward, what is important is who is going to own the greatest share of fashion
market in India.
”
He said the online sales contribute just 4 per cent of the total fashion
retail in the country and the figure is expected to rise to 15 per cent in a few years. Everything Amazon
is doing today is to get ready for that shift, and become the most preferred destination for customers to shop for fashion
online.
While the contribution of fashion
to Amazon
India’s revenues isn’t close to overtaking the contribution from smartphones and electronics, the fashion
segment is gradually taking the lead in terms of orders being placed. Even among premium customers on Amazon’s platform, one of three Prime deliveries being made are fashion
products.
The company says the simple explanation for this is that fashion
is encouraging customers to make repeat purchases, something that goes hand in hand with its Prime strategy.
In figurative terms, Amazon
says 60 per cent of customers who shops for fashion
on its platform end up returning within a year to buy something else from it.
“A Prime customer as a subset is among our best customers in terms of repeats and volume of business. We are seeing one in every three orders being made through Prime being a fashion
item. These are the customers who will form our long-term strategy and will remain loyal to us,” said Sirdeshmukh.
Going forward, Amazon
says its partnership with Shoppers Stop
will help it grow in the fashion
category, making available to offline customers more than 150 brands available exclusively online. As for the part of the deal, which will allow Amazon
to gain an offline presence within Shoppers Stop
stores, Sirdeshmukh said the company was still working on a plan.
As for experimenting with offline retail, which its rival Myntra
has already begun, Amazon
says the opportunity for growing online fashion
retail is so large that it makes no sense to go after offline sales right now. In the markets, where online retail
makes up around 15 per cent of the overall retail sector, the company says it is still growing at 15-20 per cent year-on-year.
