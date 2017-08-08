Company
NCLT reserves order in Era Infra case over pending petitions in Delhi HC
Amazon Great India Sale deals and offers revealed

The 4-days sale will start on August 9 and is valid till August 12

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Amazon India's ‘Great India Sale’ from August 9 to August 12 promises several discounts on major brands along with additional cashbacks for State Bank of India Debit and Credit card holders.

Amazon  will offer up to 40 per cent discount on mobiles and accessories and up to 50 per cent discount on electronics.

Here are some of the deals you could look into:

The Great India Sale will offer discounts on Amazon exclusive brands. For example, selected OnePlus smartphones will get discount of up to Rs 2,000. There is a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on selected Motorola mobiles and the Apple smartphones will go on sale at a discount of up to 35 per cent.

LG G6

LG G6 smartphone
LG G6 is a premium smartphone with top-notch specifications and features. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 55,000, will go on sale at a discount of 31 per cent for Rs 37,789. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,470 off to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new LG G6.


OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T, smartphone, review
The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 29,999, will go on sale at a discount of Rs 2,000 for Rs 27,999. Amazon is offering an exchange offer to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new OnePlus 3T.
 
Lenovo Z2 Plus

Lenovo Z2 Plus
Lenovo Z2 Plus is the only budget-level smartphone that boasts of premium specifications and features. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 64 GB internal memory and 4 GB RAM. The premium offering from Lenovo, which was launched at Rs 19,999, will go on sale at a discount of 39 per cent for Rs 12,199. Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,917 off to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new Lenovo Z2 Plus.

Apple iPhone SE

iPhone SE
The 64 GB storage variant, which was launched at Rs 49,999, will go on sale at a discount of 43 per cent for Rs 27,999. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,470 off to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new Apple iPhone SE.

