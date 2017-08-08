Amazon Great India Sale deals and offers revealed

Amazon India's ‘Great India Sale’ from August 9 to August 12 promises several discounts on major brands along with additional cashbacks for State Bank of India Debit and Credit card holders.

Amazon will offer up to 40 per cent discount on mobiles and accessories and up to 50 per cent discount on

Here are some of the deals you could look into:

The will offer discounts on Amazon exclusive brands. For example, selected OnePlus will get discount of up to Rs 2,000. There is a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on selected Motorola mobiles and the Apple will go on sale at a discount of up to 35 per cent.

LG G6





ALSO READ: LG G6 smartphone looks to take on Samsung Galaxy S8: All you need to know LG G6 is a premium smartphone with top-notch specifications and features. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 55,000, will go on sale at a discount of 31 per cent for Rs 37,789. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,470 off to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new LG G6.

OnePlus 3T



The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 29,999, will go on sale at a discount of Rs 2,000 for Rs 27,999. Amazon is offering an exchange offer to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new

Lenovo Z2 Plus

is the only budget-level smartphone that boasts of premium specifications and features. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 64 GB internal memory and 4 GB RAM. The premium offering from Lenovo, which was launched at Rs 19,999, will go on sale at a discount of 39 per cent for Rs 12,199. Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,917 off to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new

Apple iPhone SE