Amazon.In sees 160% growth in seller base in 2016

Total selection on Amazon.In in 2016 across categories was over 95 million, higher by 150% from 2015

Total selection on Amazon.In in 2016 across categories was over 95 million, higher by 150% from 2015

Global Thursday said that the seller base on Amazon.In grew by 160 per cent in 2016 from the previous year.



In line with its vision "to transform the way India buys and sells through its innovations, technology support and seller-centric services", Amazon.In till date has attracted over 140,000 sellers (160 per cent year-on-year growth) across India to the marketplace, said in a statement here.



"2016 was a monumental year for India... Expansion of our seller services offerings and focus on seller enablement and seller capability building initiatives to enable more and more sellers to benefit from the economy and succeed online, was our core focus in 2016," Gopal Pillai, Director & GM, Seller Services India said.



"We will continue to strive to make selling on synonymous to selling in India," he added.



With over 50 per cent of the seller base residing in tier II and III towns across India, 90 per cent of the sellers on the platform use Amazon.In's logistics and fulfilment services, the statement said.



Amazon's Global Selling program also witnessed tremendous success in 2016 by empowering over 18,000 Indian sellers to offer over 25 million 'Made in India' products to Amazon's worldwide customers.



Several homegrown brands such as Amul, Liberty, Biba, Fab India & Manyavar, Himalaya, 24 Organic Mantra, Fit & Glow were sold on Amazon's global platforms.



During special sales in the US, including Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, said Indian sellers witnessed over 50 per cent growth in as compared to the year before, while on Thanksgiving they witnessed 3X growth, it said.



Further, 50 per cent of sellers, who participated in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hailed from Tier 2 cities in India such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, Surat, Karur, Indore, Roorkee, Sanganer, it added.



Tatkal, a specially designed studio-on-wheels to help small businesses get and sell on Amazon.In within 60 minutes, launched in February 2016, travelled close to 50,000 kms covering over 120 cities across India and on-boarded thousands of sellers.



The total selection on Amazon.In in 2016 across categories was over 95 million, higher by 150 per cent from 2015.

Press Trust of India