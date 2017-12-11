JUST IN
Mukesh Ambani drives 45% of India Inc's capex since FY14
Business Standard

Amazon India claims it grew much faster than Flipkart in September quarter

During January - March and April - June quarter this year, the company's sales volume jumped 85 per cent and 88 per cent year-on-year, respectively

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amazon

The value of goods sold by Amazon India e-commerce platform rose 67 per cent year-on-year in  September quarter.  The gross sales by value also jumped 72 per cent during the quarter, according to a news report in LiveMint

However, the sales volume growth of Amazon India has actually slowed down in comparison with the preceding two quarters. During January – March and April – June quarter this year, the company’s sales volume jumped 85 per cent and 88 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The growth trajectory of the e-commerce giant showed promising growth numbers, and the company claimed -- according to LiveMint -- that it grew at a faster pace than India’s home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart in April-September period.

According to a news report in LiveMint dated September 27, Flipkart took a lead over Amazon during the festive season. Flipkart managed to generate gross sales of over Rs 5,000 crore during the Big Billion Days sale, whereas Amazon managed to generate gross sales of over Rs 2,500 – Rs 2,700 crore during Great Indian Festival sale.

However, Amazon denied that it lagged behind Flipkart and stated that the company continues to stay ahead of Flipkart on metrics such as app download, desktop and mobile visitors. Also, the company’s video streaming service -- Prime Video – is one of the key enabler that contributes toward the growth.
