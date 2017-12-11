Amazon India claims it grew much faster than Flipkart in September quarter

The value of goods sold by e-commerce platform rose 67 per cent year-on-year in September quarter. The gross sales by value also jumped 72 per cent during the quarter, according to a report in LiveMint

However, the sales volume growth of has actually slowed down in comparison with the preceding two quarters. During January – March and April – June quarter this year, the company’s sales volume jumped 85 per cent and 88 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The growth trajectory of the e-commerce giant showed promising growth numbers, and the company claimed -- according to LiveMint -- that it grew at a faster pace than India’s home-grown e-commerce platform in April-September period.

According to a report in LiveMint dated September 27, took a lead over Amazon during the festive season. managed to generate gross sales of over Rs 5,000 crore during the Big Billion Days sale, whereas Amazon managed to generate gross sales of over Rs 2,500 – Rs 2,700 crore during Great Indian Festival sale.

However, Amazon denied that it lagged behind and stated that the company continues to stay ahead of on metrics such as app download, desktop and mobile visitors. Also, the company’s video streaming service -- Prime Video – is one of the key enabler that contributes toward the growth.