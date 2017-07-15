Amazon is offering televisions at pre-GST prices: Here are the best deals

Here are the top 5 deals on televisions:
LG (49-inch) Full HD Smart LED IPS TV
The LG
full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) smart LED TV is available at a discount of 20 per cent for Rs 59,290, down from Rs 73,900. The current deal saves you Rs 14,610. On exchange of old TV, you can save Rs 5,000 more on the discounted price and therefore the value comes down to Rs 54,290. The smart LED TV from LG
comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Samsung (49-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED TV
The Samsung
ultra HD LED TV with 4k resolution is available at a discount of 22 per cent for Rs 1,06,000, down from Rs 1,36,500. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 30,500. The Ultra HD LED TV with 4K resolution panel from Samsung
comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Samsung (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV
The Samsung
HD ready LED TV is available at a discount of 29 per cent for Rs 11,699, down from Rs 16,500. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 4,801. The HD ready LED TV from Samsung
comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.
The Micromax
HD ready LED TV is available at a discount of 22 per cent for Rs 15,689, down from Rs 19,990. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 4,301. The HD ready LED TV from Micromax
comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.
The Samsung
full HD LED TV is available at a discount of 28 per cent for Rs 34,990, down from Rs 48,900. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 13,910. The full HD LED TV from Samsung
comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.
