Amazon is offering televisions at pre-GST prices: Here are the best deals

Companies

Business Standard

Under the promotional campaign, Amazon is also offering free installation and demo on several brands

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Amazon India is running a promotional campaign on televisions where the e-commerce giant is selling a large portfolio of TVs at pre-GST prices. The promotional campaign on television sales also comes with exchange offers and No Cost EMI scheme, which allows buyers to purchase television on equal monthly installments without paying any extra interest charge.

Under the pre-GST price promotional offer on televisions, the e-commerce giant is providing exchange offers up to Rs 15,000. Amazon is also offering free installation and demo on several brands.

Here are the top 5 deals on televisions:

LG (49-inch) Full HD Smart LED IPS TV

The LG full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) smart LED TV is available at a discount of 20 per cent for Rs 59,290, down from Rs 73,900. The current deal saves you Rs 14,610. On exchange of old TV, you can save Rs 5,000 more on the discounted price and therefore the value comes down to Rs 54,290. The smart LED TV from LG comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Samsung (49-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED TV

The Samsung ultra HD LED TV with 4k resolution is available at a discount of 22 per cent for Rs 1,06,000, down from Rs 1,36,500. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 30,500. The Ultra HD LED TV with 4K resolution panel from Samsung comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Samsung (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV

The Samsung HD ready LED TV is available at a discount of 29 per cent for Rs 11,699, down from Rs 16,500. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 4,801. The HD ready LED TV from Samsung comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Micromax (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV

The Micromax HD ready LED TV is available at a discount of 22 per cent for Rs 15,689, down from Rs 19,990. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 4,301. The HD ready LED TV from Micromax comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Samsung (40-inch) Full HD LED TV

The Samsung full HD LED TV is available at a discount of 28 per cent for Rs 34,990, down from Rs 48,900. The current deal on this TV saves you Rs 13,910. The full HD LED TV from Samsung comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty.

