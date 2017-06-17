Amazon moves into brick-and-mortar stores with $13.7 bn Whole Foods deal

com Inc said on Friday it would buy Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end into mass-market and upend the already struggling US retail industry.

used aggressive pricing to become an e-commerce retail juggernaut and has recently been experimenting with brick-and-mortar outlets. It will take over natural and organic pioneer with 456 stores, mecca for young, high-end shoppers, that has been struggling to rein in prices and integrate

The deal represents dramatic turn in strategy for Amazon, which has offered delivery through its Fresh service for decade but has not made major dent in the $700 billion grocery market.

"The ramifications for all of retail are seismic - not just that sell grocery, but for everyone," Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom said.

Shares of dozens of supermarkets, producers, payment processors and shopping malls collectively lost at least $35 billion in US market value on Friday as the reverberated across financial markets.

Shares of Kroger Co swooned 9.2 per cent, while Wal-Mart Stores Inc fell 4.7 per cent, signaling fears that could broaden Foods' product mix and cut prices.

Amazon's shares rose 2.4 per cent to $987.71, adding $11 billion to its market capitalization, which in one sense makes the acquisition nearly free for shareholders.

"Supermarkets will now have to contend with not only competition with each other and non-traditional grocers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, but with retailer like which has the financial capacity to price aggressively," said Mickey Chadha, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.

agreed to pay $42 per share in cash for Foods, 27 per cent premium on the Austin, Texas-based grocer's closing share price on Thursday.

But in sign that investors believe rival bid is likely, shares rose above the offer price to close at $42.68.

No value in status quo

former grocery expert at predicted that the chain, nicknamed " Paycheck", would add selection of discounted and build out non-grocery areas within stores, particularly for pharmacy and devices.

"There's no value in keeping the status quo at was losing market share to Kroger," said Brittain Ladd, who until earlier this year was senior manager working to roll out AmazonFresh globally.

"It's pharmacy. It's having the ability to put stores that are similar to Apple stores inside Foods," he said.

has been looking at shop layouts that could allow traditional in-store purchase, online ordering with on-site pickup, and home delivery, using store warehouse space as distribution point, Ladd said.

Despite Amazon's reputation for harnessing technology, prototype store inside its corporate office in Seattle, called Go, which uses sensors and tech-savvy cameras to detect shoppers' selections and then charge their accounts, has rolled out more slowly than planned, person familiar with the matter said.

And while some analysts expect to bring vast buying power to Foods, Amazon's heft in the market is far smaller than in other areas, and high demand for organic products gives farmers unusual bargaining power.

spokesman Drew Herdener said plans do not include reducing jobs as the result of the deal and that the company does not plan to automate cashiers jobs with Go

was under pressure

The deal unfolded after Jeff Bezos, Amazon's chief executive officer, approached CEO John Mackey about month ago and received an eager response from Mackey, two people familiar with the matter said.

The will continue to operate stores under the Market brand, and Mackey will remain CEO, the said.

has posted seven straight quarterly sales declines at established stores and recently overhauled its board of directors in the face of pressure from activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC.

Jana, which disclosed an 8.3 per cent stake in in April and is the company's second biggest shareholder, stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale to

The deal is for $13.4 billion in cash and the remainder in debt. The acquisition price implies trailing 12-month price-to-earnings multiple for of 31 times, versus 14.4 average for the S&P 500 Retail index.

and expect to close the deal during the second half of 2017.

Amazon, started in Seattle in 1994 by Bezos, former hedge fund manager, has grown into the world's biggest diversified online retailer, with market capitalization of nearly $500 billion. It has expanded from book seller into of nearly all consumer products, as well as producing videos.

Both and cater to younger consumers including millennials as well as the affluent.

" could bring to all locations, or it could absorb into AmazonFresh. Either way, it's good for consumers like myself," said Di Wu, New York resident in her early 30s who is member of Amazon's Prime fast-shipping club and who shops at at least twice week.

" is known to drive down prices and make the shopping experience more efficient," Wu said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised on the deal and provided bridge financing. Bank of America Corp also provided financing to Amazon, while Evercore Partners Inc advised