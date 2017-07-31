Amazon Prime Video signs exclusive content deal with Salman Khan Ventures

Online video streaming platform from American e-commerce giant Amazon — — announced its worldwide exclusive content deal with Ventures. This deal makes the exclusive streaming home of future titles of commencing with the recently released



All films from Ventures released after will premiere exclusively on first, straight after the theatrical release and two months before satellite/television broadcast or any other form of distribution. Apart from the new releases, existing blockbuster titles like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho and Hero will also be available on

Before this, Khan had an exclusive telecast deal for TV with The four-year deal included eight titles releases between 2013 and 2016 (both years included) and was valued at Rs 400 crore. has a similar deal with Entertainment that was announced earlier this year. Past and present titles released Red Chillies are available on Netflix, as will future releases be. The streaming platform and the promoted film studio are also in talks to develop an original series/film out of India, to be distributed by globally.

Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India, said, " is the biggest star in India with a massive worldwide appeal, having played roles and iconic characters that are loved by audiences across the world. We, at Amazon Prime Video, are elated to announce this global deal with Salman. This is another big step to change the way how Indian customers consume entertainment with Salman's movies coming first to Prime Video customers, before their television broadcast."

James Farrell, Head of Content, Prime Video, Asia Pacific, said, "Salman is a huge star with a massive global fan following. This exclusive worldwide Prime Video streaming deal with him is one of the biggest star deals to have ever been done in the world. India is a top priority market for Amazon and we believe that this love India has for films, the passion, the energy and the talent of India needs to be on a worldwide stage for global audiences to see."

added, " reaches over 200 countries and territories and I am happy to collaborate with and expand the reach of Indian cinema. Fans of Indian cinema will discover my movies on a new platform and the platform will also help new fans discover our cinema."

launched in India last December and has signed deals with Fox Star Studios, Yash Raj Films, Vishesh Films, and T-Series among others, to ramp up its Bollywood library.