Amazon ropes in YouTubers Kanan, Biswa, Aseem, Sapan for comedy specials

The series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India by May 2017

Prime Video India has roped in Only Much Louder as its partner for the subscription streaming home for 14 stand-up comedy specials with India's top comedians, which include YouTubers Kanan Gill, Rath, Sapan Verma, Azeem Banatwalla and many more.



announced that it is a long-term arrangement with OML, which will feature hour-long specials of each of the comedians.



The series will premiere exclusively on the platform by May 2017. It will be available to viewers on Prime Video India and globally across 200 countries and territories.



Looks like Prime Video is geared up to become the one-stop destination for best stand-up comedy in India.



"We want to change the way customers consume entertainment by bringing this fantastic collection by OML's best comedy talent to prime members exclusively and on-demand," Nitesh Kripalani, director and country head, Prime Video India.



The stand-up comedy scene in India has transformed in the last few years and this joint initiative will change the game of viewing stand-up in the country.



"We are very excited to partner with Prime Video on this series of stand-up specials. Stand-up comedy in India has become massive over the last few years with a huge fan base across the country and the comics have worked tremendously hard to create and perform the funniest material for their fans," said Ajay Nair, COO, Only Much Louder.



The list of stand-up comedians also include Sorabh Pant, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Naveen Richard, Anuvab Pal, Varun Thakur, Neville Shah, Aadar Malik and S Aravind.



The series will also feature "EIC Outrage" special, a live show based on East India Comedy's popular EIC Outrage stories.

Press Trust of India