Business Standard

Amazon Sale: Coolpad offers great discounts on Note 5 series smartphones

Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite will be available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively

IANS  |  New Delhi 

amazon

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Wednesday announced discounts on their smartphones -- Note 5 and Note 5 Lite -- during the Amazon Great India Sale from May 11-14.

Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite will be available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively, the company said in a statement.

Note 5 features a 5.5-inch display full HD resolution and loaded with a 4GB RAM along with a Qualcomm SD 617 Octa core processor. It also comes with 32 GB of internal storage expandable up to 64GB.

The device also sports 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front facing camera with LED Flash.

"India is among the top performing markets for Coolpad where we have received a tremendous response for Note series. Both Note 5 and Note 5 Lite were the most popular choice for smartphone buyers on the Amazon platform," added Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India.

Another device, Note 5 Lite is powered with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of flash storage along with expandable memory using a microSD card.

