Amazon spent $3.2 million in Q2 on lobbying

Amazon, facing potential criticism of its plan to buy Whole Foods Markets, continued its multi-million lobbying
effort — shelling out $3.2 million in the second quarter of this year — an increase from the $2.9 million spent in the first three months.
Amazon
has long had a presence in Washington, lobbying
on a broad range of topics ranging from taxes, immigration, trade and mobile payments.
But their decision, announced in June, to buy premium grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 billion roiled the grocery industry
and has sparked some opposition on Capitol Hill and among unions and other Amazon
critics.
Candidate Trump famously said in May 2016 that Amazon
has “a huge antitrust
problem.”
Amazon
will spend more than $12 million this year, if they keep up their lobbying
efforts at the same rate. In 2016, it spent $11 million on lobbying
in Washington.
The firm’s lobbying
effort more than doubled in 2015 compared with prior years, spending $9 million that year compared with $4.7 million the year before.
Amazon
added a new firm to the lobbying
army in the second quarter of 2017, hiring McGuireWoods Consulting to handle work on drones, among other matters.
Amazon
also employs in-house lobbyists. Their latest filing lists some 15 employees who lobby on behalf of the company on a long list of topics and issues ranging from drone policy to trade regulations and immigration to food stamp programmes.
