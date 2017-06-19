Amazon starts sale on mobiles; check out the best deals but do read T&Cs

As the country prepares for the official roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, the players are running a clearance sale in a bid to get rid of the inventory before the new taxation policy kicks in. After and PayTm, India is now running a three-day smartphone sale from June 19 to June 21.

Under the sale, the portal is offering discounts on products that include smartphones, smartphone accessories, laptops and laptop accessories. is also offering no-cost equal monthly installments (EMIs) option where buyers can avail an interest-free option and purchase the device by paying EMIs equal to the amount of product sans any interest.

is also offering exchange offers wherein consumers can exchange their old devices for the new one and get an additional off equal to the exchange value of the old device. For an example, if you already have a Samsung Galaxy E7 and you want to buy a new iPhone 7, you can go to the order page of and on the exchange column select Samsung under manufacturer and E7 under the model name. You will get to see the exchange value of your Samsung E7 and if you agree, you can provide additional information required to buy the iPhone 7 under exchange scheme. Limited models of smartphones are eligible for exchange and according to the terms and conditions of the exchange, the smartphone should be in the working condition with no fault in the display or touch.

India also has an offer on new Prime memberships. If you join Prime right now, you are eligible for a cashback of 20 percent on adding Pay balance.

Here are the best deals available on India smartphone sale: