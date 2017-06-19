Amazon starts sale on mobiles; check out the best deals but do read T&Cs

As the country prepares for the official roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, the e-commerce
players are running a clearance sale in a bid to get rid of the inventory before the new taxation policy kicks in. After Flipkart
and PayTm, Amazon
India is now running a three-day smartphone sale from June 19 to June 21.
Under the sale, the e-commerce
portal is offering discounts on products that include smartphones, smartphone accessories, laptops and laptop accessories. Amazon
is also offering no-cost equal monthly installments (EMIs) option where buyers can avail an interest-free EMI
option and purchase the device by paying EMIs equal to the amount of product sans any interest.
Amazon
is also offering exchange offers wherein consumers can exchange their old devices for the new one and get an additional off equal to the exchange value of the old device. For an example, if you already have a Samsung Galaxy E7 and you want to buy a new iPhone 7, you can go to the order page of Apple iPhone 7
and on the exchange column select Samsung under manufacturer and E7 under the model name. You will get to see the exchange value of your Samsung E7 and if you agree, you can provide additional information required to buy the iPhone 7 under exchange scheme. Limited models of smartphones are eligible for exchange and according to the terms and conditions of the exchange, the smartphone should be in the working condition with no fault in the display or touch.
Amazon
India also has an offer on new Prime memberships. If you join Amazon
Prime right now, you are eligible for a cashback of 20 percent on adding Amazon
Pay balance.
Here are the best deals available on Amazon India smartphone sale:
Apple iPhone 7
iphone 7
The iPhone 7 with 32 GB storage is currently retailing at a discount of 28 per cent for Rs 42,999, down from 60,000. There is an exchange offer as well that gives Rs 13,060 off on purchase of the smartphone in exchange of an old device.
LG G6
LG G6
LG G6 is a flagship premium smartphone. The smartphone features full vision 18:9 ratio display. The phone is currently up for grab at a discount of 27 per cent for Rs 39,990, down from Rs 55,000 earlier. At this price, the flagship smartphone from LG is a great deal. Also, there is an additional off on exchange of an old device. The maximum exchange value is capped at Rs 13,060. Bajaj Finserv card holders are eligible for no-cost EMI
that starts at Rs 3,332.50 per month for 12 months.
Moto X Force
Moto X Force
The Moto X Force with shatter proof quad-HD resolution AMOLED screen, 21-megapixel (MP) rear camera, 64 GB storage, 3 GB RAM and 3760 mAh battery is currently available at a discount of 58 per cent for Rs 15,999, down from Rs 37,999. There is an exchange offer as well that gives Rs 12,060 off on purchase of the smartphone in exchange for an old device.
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
The Galaxy C7 Pro with 64 GB of storage coupled with 4 GB of RAM is currently available at a discount of 13 per cent for Rs 25,990, down from Rs 29,990. There is an exchange offer as well that gives Rs 13,060 off on the purchase of smartphone in exchange of an old device. Consumers can avail no cost EMI
options as well to purchase the smartphone using Bajaj Finserv card.
Apple iPhone SE
iPhone SE
Coolpad Cool 1
Coolpad Cool 1
The Coolpad Cool 1 with 32 GB of storage coupled with 3 GB of RAM is currently available at a discount of 17 per cent for Rs 9,999, down from Rs 11,999. There is an exchange offer as well that gives Rs 7,712 off on the purchase of smartphone in exchange of an old device.
