Amazon steps up real estate play

Amazon India might in the next one year be the occupier of more than 30 million square feet of real estate in India. At present, it has taken up close to 17 million square feet of space for its offices, data centres and fulfillment centres. The company, however, is tight lipped on its expansion. “As policy, we do not comment on future plans. However, as India’s largest and fastest-growing e-commerce player, and with a long-term commitment to make e-commerce a habit for Indian customers, we continue to invest in the necessary technology and infrastructure to grow ...