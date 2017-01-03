Amazon taps individual sellers; joins Olx, Quikr

Utilising its existing logistics set-up, Amazon will enable individuals to sell items within their own cities. The company did not specify how quickly orders will be processed but had earlier mentioned that buyers on Junglee’s P2P platform would have the option to return products within seven days if defective or not as described. “On Amazon, you can post your new or used products online across different categories – mobiles, books, fashion jewellery, tablets, watches, laptops and video games. This service is currently available only in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?