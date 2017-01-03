Amazon taps individual sellers; joins Olx, Quikr

Company has integrated its P2P selling platform Junglee with its own horizontal marketplace

Utilising its existing logistics set-up, Amazon will enable individuals to sell items within their own cities. The company did not specify how quickly orders will be processed but had earlier mentioned that buyers on Junglee’s P2P platform would have the option to return products within seven days if defective or not as described. “On Amazon, you can post your new or used products online across different categories – mobiles, books, fashion jewellery, tablets, watches, laptops and video games. This service is currently available only in ...

Alnoor Peermohamed